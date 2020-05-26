Recipe: Homemade Skillet Naan are great with grilled meat or veggies, or to use as pizza crust

Makes 8 flatbreads

If you haven't jumped on the bread bandwagon yet, these naan are a great place to start. The traditional Indian flatbreads are satisfying to make, and soft and chewy. Serve them with grilled meats or vegetables, dip into spicy curries, or to use as pizza crust. (Brush with olive oil, bake for 5 minutes in a 500 degree oven, remove and add your favorite pizza toppings. Bake 5 minutes longer and dinner is done.) The dough is soft and a little sticky. Since cup measurements vary in weight depending on how you measure (1 cup of flour is equal to 120 grams) you may have to adjust the flour in the dough. Start with the amount given here, then gradually add more to make a soft but workable dough. Let it rest for at least an hour, then divide the dough into balls, flatten into disks, and let them rest again to relax the gluten and make rolling easier. The rolled-out dough, which is shaped into ovals, cook in a hot skillet (cast-iron is ideal), which does not need to be oiled. A quick swipe over the surface of the pan with an oiled paper towel between flatbreads picks up excess flour, which can burn and leave black specks on your bread. These naan are large enough to tear into pieces to serve alongside your meal or to use for eight individual pizzas. Smear a warm, freshly made naan with butter and you'll decide you now make this flatbread all the time. Go for it!

3¼ cups all-purpose flour, and more as needed 2 teaspoons sugar 1 teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons or 1 packet (1/4 ounce) instant or active dry yeast 3 tablespoons vegetable oil ¼ cup plain whole-milk or low-fat yogurt 1 cup lukewarm water Extra flour (for sprinkling) Vegetable oil (for the bowl) 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, melted (for serving, optional)

1. In a large bowl, whisk 3 1/4 cups of flour, sugar, salt, and yeast together. Make a well in the center and add the 3 tablespoons oil, yogurt, and water. Mix until combined. If the dough is very sticky, add more flour, one tablespoon at a time, to form a soft dough. (You can also mix and knead the dough in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment.)

2. On a lightly floured counter, turn out the dough and knead it for 2 to 3 minutes, or until smooth. Form the dough into a ball.

3. Place about 1 teaspoon vegetable oil in a clean bowl. Place the dough in the bowl and rotate it all around to coat it with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until doubled in bulk.

4. On a lightly floured counter, turn out the dough and flatten it into a circle. Use a knife or bench scraper to cut the dough into 8 equal-sized wedges. Roll each piece into a ball and flatten the balls into disks. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let them rest for 15 minutes.

5. Flour the counter and a rolling pin. Roll each disk into an oval about 8-by-5-inches.

6. Place a large cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When it is hot, place 1 naan in the skillet and cook for 35 to 40 seconds, or until bubbles form on the surface of the dough and the bottom is speckled with brown spots. With a spatula, turn and cook for 35 to 40 seconds on the other side. Turn again and cook for 15 to 20 seconds, or until the dough is cooked through. If the dough starts to burn, lower the temperature under the pan. Transfer to a cloth-lined plate and cover to keep warm.

7. Dip a small, folded piece of paper towel lightly in vegetable oil. Swipe it over the surface of the skillet to remove excess flour. Continue to cook the remaining naan in the same way, cleaning the pan with the paper towel between each naan. Stack the cooked naan on the plate and cover to keep warm.

8. While they are still hot, brush the naan with melted butter, if you like. If you made the naan ahead, wrap the stack in foil and reheat in a 350 degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until warm.

Sally Pasley Vargas