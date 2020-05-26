Recipe: The simple Spanish tapas, shrimp with garlic, is served on a bed of spinach

Serves 4

In the simple recipe for the popular Spanish tapas, Gambas al Ajillo (Shrimp with Garlic), the small pink crustaceans are cooked in lots of olive oil with a generous amount of garlic and liberal sprinkling of crushed red pepper. Crusty bread goes with it to sop up the delicious oil and juices in the pan. This version adds a bed of spinach so the dish becomes a meal. Use small leaves of baby spinach that come in a plastic container or a bag of large-leaf spinach with the stems removed (large leaf has more flavor but is sandy; soak it in cold water to 20 minutes and lift it out of the water to leave the grit behind). This time of year, local farms and farm stands have fresh, local large-leaf spinach. Most of the shrimp in our markets had been previously frozen, except for Florida shrimp, available now. If you buy frozen raw shrimp, transfer the amount you need to a bowl and refrigerate overnight, or thaw the shrimp in a bowl of cool water for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, pat dry, peel, devein, and you're ready to cook.

1 box fresh baby spinach or 1 bag large-leaf spinach, thick stems removed (3/4 to 1 pound) ½ cup good-quality olive oil 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined ½ cup chopped fresh parsley Salt, to taste 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving) 1 loaf crusty bread (for serving)

1. In a large skillet, bring 1/4 inch of water to a boil. Add the spinach and cook, turning with tongs, for 1 to 3 minutes, or just until the leaves are wilted and tender. Drain in a colander.

2. Wipe the skillet dry. Set in on medium-low heat. Add the oil, garlic, and red pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant and pale golden.

3. Cook the shrimp in batches. Raise the heat under the skillet to medium and carefully add half the shrimp. Cook, stirring and turning the shrimp occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until they are opaque and pink. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl and keep warm. Cook the remaining shrimp in the same way. Return the first batch of shrimp to the pan with any juices in the bowl. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the parsley and sprinkle with salt.

4. In 4 shallow bowls, divide the spinach. Add some shrimp to each bowl. Place the skillet with the remaining shrimp on the table so everyone can spoon shrimp and garlicky oil into the bowls. Serve with lemon and crusty bread.

Lisa Zwirn