Recipe: Soft yolks and creamy whites make these the perfect fried eggs

Serves 2

Eggs from chickens raised locally need to be treated well. Of course you can mix them into pancake batters and cookie doughs, but it's better to show off their golden yolks by frying the eggs quickly in a skillet and hardly touching them. I learned this method at an inn, where the breakfast cook served them daily with toasted hearty bread and salad. The eggs go into hot olive oil, where they cook for one minute exactly. Spoon a teaspoon of water over each yolk and cover with a lid. Cook one minute more. The yolks are very soft, almost creamy, and the whites have the tender quality of poached eggs. If you've got to have crispy edges on your fried eggs, this isn't for you (it's hard to get lace-y whites without sacrificing something in the yolks). Allow plenty of space around each egg; use two skillets for four eggs, either cast-iron or nonstick. Serve the eggs quickly because the yolks keep cooking and you want to catch them at their peak.

4 eggs 4 teaspoons olive oil 4 teaspoons water (room temperature) Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Crack each egg into a small cup.

2. Divide the oil between two 8-inch skillets. Heat the oil over medium-high heat and when it is hot, holding the cups as close to the pan as you can, ease 2 eggs into each skillet. Cook 1 minute.

3. Add 1 teaspoon water to each yolk. Lower the heat to medium. Cover the pan with a lid and cook 1 minute more. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slide 2 eggs onto each of 2 plates.

Sheryl Julian