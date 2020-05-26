Recipe: With plenty of time on her hands, the author perfected crispy, chewy oatmeal-raisin cookies

Makes about 28

Nothing like time on your hands. I've been craving cookies these last few months, specifically the cookie-jar oatmeal raisin of my girlhood. But I wanted crisper, chewier rounds. These have less flour than typical recipes, and use old-fashioned oats -- the best brand you can find, because they'll give the cookies a lot of flavor. Steel-cut oats are too hard, instant will pulverize in the mixer. Melted butter in the dough gives the baked cookies their characteristic chewy quality, but the dough needs to be refrigerated for at least three hours, or as long as overnight, for the flour mixture to thoroughly absorb the butter. Then let the dough sit at room temperature until it's malleable, so you can roll balls in your palms, press them lightly, and bake until golden. They'll spread and flatten in the oven and later turn crisp as they cool. Fill the cookie jar and pour the milk.

¾ cup flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut up ½ cup light brown sugar ½ cup granulated sugar 1 egg 1 teaspoon vanilla 1¼ cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not steel-cut) 1 cup dark or golden raisins (or a mix)

1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

2. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.

3. Transfer the butter to the bowl of an electric mixer. With the paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk, beat the butter with the brown and granulated sugar at medium speed until thoroughly blended. Beat in the egg, then the vanilla.

4. With the mixer set on low speed, blend in the flour mixture with the oats, stopping the mixer to scrape down the sides of the bowl several times.

5. When the mixture is thoroughly blended, remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Use a wooden spoon to stir in the raisins.

6. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or as long as overnight.

7. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature; it should be soft enough to scoop. (If refrigerated for the short amount of time, you may be able to use it right away; if overnight, it can take up to 1 hour to soften. In that case, wait to preheat the oven).

8. Scoop the dough in walnut-sized mounds and roll them into balls in your palms. Set them on the baking sheets 2-inches apart. Press the rounds lightly with the heel of your hand to flatten them slightly.

9. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the cookies are firm and golden brown, turning the position of the baking sheets from back to front and top to bottom. Slide the parchment onto wire racks until the cookies are completely cool. Store in an airtight container.

Sheryl Julian