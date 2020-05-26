Spice blends to make slow-cooker meals even easier (and tastier)

The Zen Of Slow Cooking spice blends. awayge/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As Meg Barnhart struggled with finding the time to cook dinner every night for her three young children, she eventually discovered the slow cooker. The appliance freed the Illinois mom to simply chop and assemble ingredients in the morning and by dinnertime have a delicious, satisfying dish on the table for the family. “I could relax knowing dinner was set and focus on other things during the day. I felt calm and the house smelled so good,” says Barnhart. It’s no wonder that when she and her business partner, Jane McKay, launched a line of first-rate spice blends designed for slow cookers and multicookers, they named the company The Zen Of Slow Cooking. The duo offers half a dozen premeasured choices, each of which enables the cookers to yield a different cuisine. Recipes on the packets include suggestions for proteins and veggies to combine with the spices ($3.50 for a packet that serves 4 to 6 people). One selection, Provencal, mixes herbs, orange zest, and pepper. Another, Coq au Vin, fashioned after Julia Child’s classic recipe, blends thyme, oregano, and bay leaves. The fragrant scent of curry imbues the Indian Dal mixture, while paprika and cayenne pepper kick up Smoky BBQ. Others, like Moroccan Tagine and Sichuan, deliver a boost of flavor from the inclusion of whole spices. They also rescue you from an overload of individual spice jars. “Every blend has a story about why we created it,” explains Barnhart. On the website, McKay and Barnhart offer dozens of recipes, tips, videos, and information about slow cooking. The company has a special mission to provide employment to adults with developmental disabilities and supports their local nonprofits. Available at Foodie’s Market, 1421 Washington St., Boston, 617-266-9911; Broadway Marketplace, 468 Broadway, Cambridge, 617-547-2234; Walmart locations, or at www.thezenofslowcooking.com.