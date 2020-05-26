‘When there’s nothing to do ... just dance’

A wooden stage in Allston is a great spot for dancing. Courtesy Ellen Peterson

When the world as we knew it came to a screeching halt, my brother’s group home became “nobody in/nobody out” to maintain health and safety for the men and staff. I couldn’t bear the thought of not seeing my best buddy for an indeterminate amount of time. And since as an actor and substitute teacher there was no longer any work for me to head out to, I raced over to scoop him up! He’s been a champion handling the abrupt disturbance in his routine. He misses taking the bus every day to Shaw’s in Melrose where he retrieves carriages, he misses working at the library, he misses his dance class with Miss Susan.