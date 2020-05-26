After surviving tragedy, Ainsley Peña is following her dreams to college

The video was made for social media: Boston English senior Ainsley Peña received — dropped by drone at her home in Roxbury — a four-year ride to Curry College, as her proud relatives looked on.

But that moment, captured by the Globe on May 12 , merely hinted at the strength and perseverance of a young woman who has not only overcome, but thrived.

When she enters Curry this fall, Peña, a multisport scholar-athlete who played football at English, will become the first member of her family to attend college.

She has made it this far through the support of her mother and siblings. Those bonds — especially with her older brothers — have been the source of tragedy as well as strength. Her older brother, Jorge Baez, was murdered in July 2018, in a shooting that also left another brother permanently blinded.

“All of us were raised without a father, so it was kind of challenging,” Peña said. “So my oldest was like a father figure to me, and he was such a role model to me." Both brothers involved in the shooting had been major influences on her life. "They taught me how to ride my first motorcycle. They taught me how to strategize. They taught me how to remove negativity in my life.”

Her brother Jorge owned a towing company and was also a driver for Uber and Lyft. His real passion, his sister said, was engineering.

“He never went to my games or anything because he was always busy,” Peña said. “He was taking a year or two off and then he was going to go back to college to complete his degree. He never got the chance for it.”

Peña said academics took a back seat for a while to the process of grieving. “I shut down completely. I did my work and everything, but I wasn’t interacting as usual. I was leaving class when I had to go cry. I was hiding in the bathroom a majority of the time. I was hiding a lot from my emotions.”

She said two things helped her bounce back. Football — she was the only girl on a Boston public schools high school team last year — provided a critical emotional outlet. And the Boston Scholar-Athletes program, a tutoring and mentoring program, helped her stay focused on the importance of school.

“When it came to football, it helped take my anger down a little bit,” she said. “People didn’t know why I was so angry and so emotional. I always hid it from them, and put it in sports.”

Meanwhile, her mentors in BSA stressed that education was the path to a better future. She says they saved her when she could have fallen by the wayside. “They told me that education comes first, that education is going to get me where I want to go.”

Being the girl on the football team — she played wide receiver and defensive back — was not easy, even for a talented athlete. She proved that she belonged, that she was part of the team.

“I was doing so many tasks and things the coaches demanded we do so much better than them,” Peña said. "I would get back up every time they tackled me, and I kept trying. I put my hard work into all the practices and games and that’s when I earned their respect. I’m not ‘just a girl’, I’m family. I’m one of their brothers.”

Like every incoming freshman, she is apprehensive about what this fall will bring. She doesn’t know when she will live on campus or meet her new classmates. But that uncertainty hasn’t dampened her excitement.

“I’m still excited to meet my professors online and the other students in the class of 2024 and to socialize with new people,” she said. And she hopes to play basketball, and possibly softball, in college.

Most of all, Peña is looking forward to the next challenge. She thrives on them.

“Even when something is bringing me down, I get back up and keep pushing as hard as I can.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.