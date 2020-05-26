Baker, Walsh to give coronavirus updates on Tuesday afternoon

Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh are expected to give updates on the coronavirus situation on Tuesday afternoon.
Baker is expected to speak at noon. Watch live here.
Walsh is expected to speak at 3 p.m. Watch live here.
The news conferences come the day after Massachusetts allowed salons, barbershops, offices, and retail curbside pickup to open — all with restrictions designed to help protect people from the deadly virus.
