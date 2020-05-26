Bullets pierce vehicle, two homes in Somerville during shots fired incident

Bullets pierced two homes and a vehicle during a shots fired incident in Somerville Monday night but no one was hurt, police said.

At about 9 p.m., Somerville police officers were on their way to respond to a report of shots fired at 18 Franklin Ave. when they began receiving multiple calls about a shooting in the area of Greenville and Boston streets, according to a police report.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a vehicle had been hit by five bullets near 38 Greenville St., police said. Two homes near the vehicle also had been pierced by one round of ammunition.