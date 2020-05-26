Bullets pierce vehicle, two homes in Somerville during shots fired incident

Bullets pierced two homes and a vehicle during a shots fired incident in Somerville Monday night but no one was hurt, police said.
At about 9 p.m., Somerville police officers were on their way to respond to a report of shots fired at 18 Franklin Ave. when they began receiving multiple calls about a shooting in the area of Greenville and Boston streets, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a vehicle had been hit by five bullets near 38 Greenville St., police said. Two homes near the vehicle also had been pierced by one round of ammunition.
A 19-year-old woman who was driving the car and an 18-year-old male passenger stayed at the scene after the incident, according to the report. A third unidentified victim had left before officers arrived, police said.
No injuries were reported.
State Police K9 and ballistic units assisted at the scene. The damaged vehicle was towed to the Somerville police station.
No further information was immediately available.
