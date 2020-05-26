A family’s Memorial Day tradition remains in limbo

Beneath towering pines in the Berkshires, some 20 members of the far-flung family would bow their heads, gathering in a tight circle around the dark granite grave of my wife’s grandparents -- John and Mary Foley.

Normally, Sister Millie Marengo would say a prayer, bringing a momentary lull to the Foley family’s furious football and Frisbee games.

But on this Memorial Day, the coronavirus pandemic made that tradition impossible.

Sister Millie, 91, remained in the Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham, Mass., where COVID-19 has claimed some of her fellow Sisters of St. Joseph.

Cousin Ann Foley, a nurse who has been working in a Hartford hospital amid the outbreak, made a solo journey to represent the family, leaving a pot of red, white, and blue petunias at the graveside.

And for the first time since I married into this cast-of-thousands clan 20 years ago, Memorial Day did not involve a trip to the hillside cemetery in Mill River, Mass.

No one retold the story of how John Foley’s three sons had served in World War II, including Bill Foley, who died in the Battle of the Bulge.

No one recounted how the Foleys had sold the Mill River farm -- including the pond where they sliced slabs of ice for iceboxes -- to a YMCA camp, which has allowed Foleys to return at least once a year for nearly 90 years now.

Not this year.

On the bright side, I did not have to participate in the Foley Family Olympics.

After saying a graveside prayer, the caravan usually heads up Foley Hill Road to the camp, now known as Wa Wa Segowea, where the games begin.

To warm up, contestants run up and down Foley Hill Road, sweating and swatting at black flies on a winding dirt road with a grueling grade. To cool down, runners plunge into ice-cold spring-fed Harmon Pond.

Then out come row boats, canoes, kayaks, and, in recent years, paddle boards.

For years, the games reached their apex with a swim across the pond to the rope swing. One year, Greg Foley launched from a makeshift platform just as two young cousins stepped into his path. Thinking fast, he managed to avoid the kids -- but not the trunk. He slammed into the tree face first, leaving blood on the bark.

When that tree toppled in 2015, the log-rolling became the epicenter of fun. My youngest son, Jake, often takes gold.

Then comes ping-pong on the porch and Wiffle ball amid the dandelions, followed by fishing from the aluminum dock and two-on-two basketball in the old wooden field house.

When the games come to a close, the sweaty, the filthy, and the sore take a seat, with cheeseburgers on the grill and the Red Sox on the radio.

But not this year.

This year, the camp remains closed.

This year, the tradition remains in limbo.

This year, Sister Millie’s prayers remain more vital than ever.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com