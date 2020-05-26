Food worker charged with smuggling drugs into Lawrence correctional facility

Pedro Carbonell Jr., 39, of Lawrence, allegedly brought pills, suspected to be fentanyl, to inmates inside the facility familiarly known as The Farm , the statement said.

A food service worker has been charged with smuggling drugs into the Essex County Pre-Release and Re-Entry Center in Lawrence, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger’s office announced in a statement Tuesday.

Carbonell was an employee of Aramark, a private food service contractor hired to provide meals for inmates. Officials began a two-month investigation after receiving information that he was allegedly bringing drugs into the pre-release center, the statement said.

Department personnel confronted him on May 16, when he arrived for his morning shift. He admitted to smuggling pills to inmates on two separate occasions, the sheriff’s department said.

His security clearance has been revoked and he is banned from all sheriff’s department facilities, according to the statement.

“The smuggling of contraband, including illicit drugs, into a correctional facility is a serious offense and we will work with the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute this to the fullest extent of the law,” Coppinger said in the statement.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court at a later date on a charge of delivering drugs to a prisoner in a correctional institution or jail, the statement said.

