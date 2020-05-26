Franklin Park and Stone Zoo will reopen to members this week

Both zoos will host “Member Appreciation Days” and only allow members to enter for the first week of reopening, officials said. The general public will be able to visit starting June 4.

Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham will allow visitors into the grounds for the first time since mid-March after Governor Charlie Baker’s order to temporarily close non-essential businesses, according to Zoo New England, which operates both zoos. Franklin Park Zoo will reopen Thursday, and Stone Zoo will reopen Saturday.

Outdoor exhibits at two local zoos will reopen to members this week after they closed for more than two months due to the pandemic, zoo officials announced Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

In compliance with phase one of Baker’s plan to reopen the economy, the zoos will implement new health and safety guidelines for employees and visitors to follow, officials said.

There will be online ticket purchasing only, guest capacity limits, one-way paths, 6-foot distance markers, enhanced cleaning measures, hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoos, and COVID-19 training for staff, officials said. Guests and staff must wear face coverings and practice social distancing at all times.

Online tickets for the general public will be available June 1. Purchases can be made on the group’s website.

Indoor buildings at the zoos will remain closed during the first phase of reopening, zoo officials said. Both zoos offer Outdoor Safari Walks which will be available to visitors.

Lead zookeeper Sandy Elliott pulled a cart of food to the jaguar exhibit at the Stone Zoo. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Visitors at Franklin Park Zoo will be able to see lions and tigers at the Kalahari Kingdom/Tiger Tales exhibit; red kangaroos and emus at the Children’s Zoo; zebras, ostrich, and warthogs at Serengeti Crossing; and giraffes and zebras at the Giraffe Savannah, among other exhibits, officials said.

Visitors at Stone Zoo will be able to watch flamingos and bush dogs at the Caribbean Coast; snow leopards and markhor goats in the Himalayan Highlands; black bears, arctic fox, and reindeer in Yukon Creek, among other attractions, officials said.

Advertisement

Playgrounds at both zoos will remain closed during phase one of reopening, officials said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.