Hot and steamy before showers for the end of May

It was very dry over the weekend with dew points on Saturday and Sunday low and lots of drying wind. Now the flow has shifted to come from the south and humidity is arriving along with above normal temperatures.

The first truly warm week of the year is here. There’s been a lot of dense fog along the coastline this morning and low clouds inland, but this is just a forerunner of the mild air that is on our doorstep.

The moisture in the air will continue to be noticeable the next few days, but I don’t think it really becomes uncomfortable for most of us until Thursday and Friday. The overnight lows are going to stay above 60 degrees. If you planted your garden this past weekend, you’ll notice things responding favorably.

Dew points above 60 will be in force this week. COD Weather

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere continues to build off the Southeast coast. This is an anomalous pattern for May, but it’s not unprecedented. High pressure keeps the air from rising and this sinking air tends to warm over time.

Because of the trajectory of the wind over the next several days, the immediate south coast will be cooler than inland areas. As this ocean air propagates northward,, it will keep temperatures even in Boston from reaching record heat.

Cooler ocean air keeps the south coast of New England well under 80 this week. NOAA

The best chance for 90-degree weather will occur over far Western New England including portions of Vermont, where two days of 90 degrees are likely.

Record highs this time of the year are in the 90s, and the warmest final days of May are listed below. You can see that we have been quite hot as recently as 2016, but a lot of the heat also occurred further back in time.

The warmest days at the end of May have been in the 90s. NOAA

Today will mark the 10th day in a row without any measurable precipitation in the Greater Boston area, and we haven’t seen any appreciable rain since May 15. The dry spell will continue until Friday, when a cold front approaches the region.

Showers arrive later Friday after two weeks of dry weather. Tropical Tidbits

This front has much cooler and drier air behind it. The warm air mass of the week will be pushed out to sea by the cooler air and in between, a line of showers is likely late Friday and perhaps lingering into early Saturday. This should put an end to our two-week dry spell.

The weather continues much cooler and the pattern will return to a less humid one as we enter June. There’s plenty more humidity to come, this week just gives us a taste of it.

