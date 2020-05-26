Joan Millman, wide-ranging writer of short stories and nonfiction, dies at 88

“To me, a phone has always been a security blanket, as trusty as a toaster,” she wrote in Brown Alumni Magazine in 2004 . “You cradle it between chin and shoulder, clutching the caller to you.”

In a short essay that charted her relationship with phones from the Great Depression to the present, Joan Millman wrote that she only succumbed to cellphones once long distance calls — a pricey luxury through much of her life — were offered for free.

Ms. Millman grew up in Brighton, attended Boston University, and eventually taught writing at Emerson College and other Greater Boston schools.

Phones in the distant past were different, offering mysterious experiences that fired the imagination of a young would-be writer.

“During the Depression, my family was one of only a few around us with a phone,” she wrote. “We had a party line, of course, which meant that the four families who shared it each answered only after hearing its distinctive ring: one long, say, or two short. For me it was truly a party: I could gently lift the receiver and eavesdrop on strangers’ conversations.”

Ms. Millman, who had been living in the Neville Place senior residences in Cambridge, died of heart ailments April 4 in a rehabilitation facility in Medford, where she had been recuperating from a heart attack and injuries from a fall. She was 88 and previously had lived in Newton, West Roxbury, Brookline, and South Framingham.

Ranging widely as a writer, she published “The Effigy,” a short story collection that was awarded the Breakthrough Prize in 1990 through the University of Missouri Press. Along with publishing stories in literary quarterlies, Ms. Millman taught writing at Emerson College and other Greater Boston schools.

She also was a journalist and wrote for publications including the Globe, both as a freelancer and through jobs such as director of public information for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a role that provided her with an occasional “About Animals” column.

Fiction was her focus, though. She graduated from Brown with a master’s in creative writing and attended Middlebury College’s Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, where she studied with John Gardner, a novelist who died in 1982.

Ms. Millman’s talent for recording finely-observed details was apparent in nonfiction and in short stories such as “Custody,” published in the Virginia Quarterly Review. The narrator’s elderly father resides in a nursing facility.

“The summer lays relentless parch on lawns and shriveled skins,” she wrote. “Apple dolls on the front veranda, the women take their airing, drenched in Five-and-Dime cologne. The scents vie with sachet that sweetens drawers and powders dusted on their back. Their skin is as clear as a bell jar, beneath which the veins are arranged in potpourri.”

Ms. Millman was just as precise writing first-person essays, such as one published in the Globe in 1976 when one of her sons left home to attend college, and she watched as his belongings were loaded into a car for the departure.

“No container left unfilled,” she noted. “A soccer ball rode in a wastebasket, a typewriter in a hamper. Strange bedfellows, they, in a groaning auto, a foot lower than normal, passing a road-test Detroit never devised.”

Soon, Ms. Millman was left in a house in which the near-constant ringing of her teenage son’s telephone had formerly filled the hallways and stairways. “I listen to the heavy silence,” she wrote. “The only chimes are echoes.”

Although her fiction was not strictly autobiographical, she tucked enough details from her life into characters and scenes that those who knew her well repeatedly relived past moments while reading her work.

“It was just an amazing experience. It’s almost like going back and reading letters you received in high school,” her son Josh of Harrisburg, Pa., said of paging through his mother’s short story collection. “I knew all these people — or in many cases at least I thought I knew the characters and the particular events that had been transformed in the stories.”

Joan Esther Michelin was born in Boston on Oct. 10, 1931, and grew up in Brighton, a daughter of Julius Michelin, a jeweler and immigrant from what is now Belarus, and Anna Aronson, a homemaker.

Ms. Millman graduated from Brighton High School and from Boston University, where she studied education.

She taught elementary school in Wayland before raising four children with her husband, George Millman, whom she married in 1951. Their marriage ended in divorce and he died in 2009.

Words were always her trade. She wrote press releases for neighborhood organizations and volunteer groups, along with freelancing in public relations and journalism.

At one point, her husband rigged a vanity mirror over a radiator so she could use it as a writing surface, which turned a bathroom into a makeshift office, said her son Joel of Geneva, Switzerland.

“I remember her manuscript papers being stuck in with the toilet paper,” he said, recalling that his mother would assign her children cooking duties once a week to carve out writing time.

The children knew that “mom’s a writer,” Joel said. “We didn’t think she was fooling around or fantasizing. Yes, she writes.”

She also taught, and was compassionate toward aspiring writers who, like her, might have to work as hard as she did to find writing time.

“I treasure her warmth, her sincere ‘oh darling,’ and her ‘oh sweetheart’ in an otherwise very cold and competitive profession,” the novelist Risa Miller, a former writing student of Ms. Millman’s, wrote in an e-mail to the family.

Though Ms. Millman focused on literary writing, particularly fiction, “she was a rabid intellectual in terms of reading and music and symphonies and plays and shows,” Josh said. “It was one after the other.”

A service will be announced for Ms. Millman, who in addition to her sons, Josh and Joel, leaves two daughters, Jennifer Stockmeier of Hudson, N.Y., and Julia Austin of New York City; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In 1978, Ms. Millman wrote a poignant autobiographical essay for the Globe, describing her life in a third-person narrative. She recounted what it was like to raise a fourth child born several years after the first three — at a point when she had started enjoying the social interactions with adults that accompanied her writing career.

“How to distinguish between solitude and loneliness? The daytime island of mother and child, suburban madonna between 9 and 3,” she wrote. “The mother was more alone than she could admit she liked. It wasn’t so much missing the professional contacts she had begun to make, but she would have welcomed another madonna to share her coffee breaks.”

Later in life, Joel said, “we realized — my brother, sisters, and I — that she was born too soon.” Early in her adulthood, he added, “she didn’t have a chance to be an independent woman.”

Through all that time, however, Ms. Millman watched the world around her carefully and filed away details that filled her stories, essays, and unpublished novels with the poetry of fleeting moments.

In her short story “Custody” she wrote: “Now when I listen to the silver maple brush our bedroom window or watch the poplar’s bend, I feel the heaviness and lightness of the trees and take comfort from their solidness or grace.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.