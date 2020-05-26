Maine reports 1 new death, 35 additional coronavirus cases

Maine reported one death and 35 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, as the statewide death toll rises to 79 and case count climbs to 2,109.
Cumberland County reported the latest virus-related death, bringing the county’s death toll to 41 people, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.
Cumberland has reported the most deaths of Maine’s counties, followed by Waldo with 14 deaths, officials said. Kennebec and York have reported nine deaths each, followed by Androscoggin with two deaths, and Franklin, Penobscot, Aroostook, and Hancock with one death each.
Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of cases with 1,056, an increase of 16 since Monday, officials said. York and Androscoggin trail with 359 cases and 247 cases, respectively.
Another 28 people have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 1,318 people, officials said.
One more person was hospitalized with the virus since Monday, the lowest single-day increase in over two weeks, officials said. A total of 258 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Currently, 60 people are hospitalized, with 26 in critical care and 13 on ventilators.
There are 157 ICU beds and 238 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said
