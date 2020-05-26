Maine reports 1 new death, 35 additional coronavirus cases

Maine reported one death and 35 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, as the statewide death toll rises to 79 and case count climbs to 2,109.

Cumberland County reported the latest virus-related death, bringing the county’s death toll to 41 people, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Cumberland has reported the most deaths of Maine’s counties, followed by Waldo with 14 deaths, officials said. Kennebec and York have reported nine deaths each, followed by Androscoggin with two deaths, and Franklin, Penobscot, Aroostook, and Hancock with one death each.