Man, 19, arrested for allegedly ‘stomping’ family chihuahua to death in Weymouth

A 19-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly stomped and killed a family chihuahua in Weymouth Monday afternoon, police said.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers that she saw Basden stomping the family dog, a chihuahua named “Coco”, numerous times, police said. She told officers that Basden had fled the apartment with the dog in his arms, and a family member at the scene believed Basden was going to throw the dog in Whitman’s Pond, which is down the street from the residence.

Officers searched the shoreline of the pond and found the dog’s body behind the residence of 5A Josies Way, police said.

Around 7:36 p.m., officers received information that Basden may be near Weston Park at 46 Broad St., police said. Officers drove to the park’s parking lot and found Basden in a red Ford Fusion with friends. He was arrested and brought to a local hospital before being booked at the police station, police said.

Basden is facing charges of cruelty to animals, malicious killing of a domestic animal, threat to commit a crime, and vandalism to property, police said. He was held overnight without bail and will be arraigned Tuesday.

