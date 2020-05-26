Man accused of kidnapping, causing death of Jassy Correia has court hearing

Coleman, a former Raytheon engineer, is charged with a single federal count of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a possible death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Lawyers for the suspect, Louis D. Coleman III, 33, formerly of Providence, and prosecutors will appear via telephone at 10:30 a.m. in US District Court in Boston for a status conference in the closely watched case, according to legal filings.

The suspect charged in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, a mother kidnapped off a Boston street last year whose body was later discovered in a car in Delaware, has a court hearing slated for Tuesday morning.

Authorities allege Coleman encountered Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, near Venu nightclub in Boston’s Theater District after closing time on Feb. 24, 2019 and convinced her to get into his car. He was captured on surveillance video about two hours later carrying her body into his apartment in Providence, according to officials.

Four days later, her body was found in the trunk of Coleman’s car when he was stopped by Delaware State Police on Interstate 95 near Wilmington. He allegedly told troopers words to the effect of, “She’s in the trunk,” legal filings allege.

Authorities have also said Coleman had a large bandage on the right side of his face when he was taken into custody, and when asked about it, he allegedly replied, “It’s from the girl.”

In a joint interim status report filed in late March, Coleman’s lawyers and prosecutors said the government had provided “voluminous automatic discovery” to the defense and that the "defendant reserves the right to make additional discovery requests when the Government’s production is complete.”

The filing said the parties hadn’t entered into plea discussions, and prosecutors anticipate three weeks of “trial presentation” if the matter goes to trial.

“The defendant requests that the issue of whether he intends to pursue a defense of insanity, public authority, or alibi be deferred to the next status conference” on Tuesday, the March filing said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.