McKinnon’s Market in Danvers closed Tuesday after employees test positive for COVID-19

McKinnon’s Market in Danvers will remain closed on Tuesday after some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the store announced Monday afternoon.
“The closure will allow us to have all employees tested and cleared to work, and allow us to have the store professionally sanitized, and then deep cleaned,” McKinnon’s Market said in a Facebook post.
The safety measures will be taken in cooperation with the Danvers Board of Health, the store said.
Store officials are aiming to reopen on Wednesday, according to the post. Once at work, all employees will have their temperature checked and have their symptoms monitored each day.
“We are making sure all employees are informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard their own health and the health of our community,” the store said.
Store officials would not specify how many employees tested positive for the virus.
