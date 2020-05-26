Needham moves its Annual Town Meeting outdoors

Officials said the new venue is intended to allow Town Meeting to “conduct its business in the safest and most efficient way possible during the current global pandemic.”

The Select Board recently voted to make the Memorial Park parking lot the site of the meeting, set for June 8 at 5 p.m., with rain dates June 10 and 11.

The decision came after Town Meeting members were surveyed on their preferences regarding the meeting logistics.

“There is no doubt this will be a unique Town Meeting for all of us and will require significant cooperation, flexibility and patience," officials said in the announcement, sent to Town Meeting members and posted on the town website. "We also know that there are some members who will be unable to participate and for that we are sorry. We know you are committed to your important role, but health must come first.”

Advertisement

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.