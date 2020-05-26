N.H. firefighter “resting comfortably” after collapsing during house blaze

A 52-year-old firefighter from Engine 9 was one of the first firefighters who entered the home, Martineau said. But once inside, the firefighter went into cardiac arrest and collapsed.

At 10:40 a.m. Monday, crews were called to a burning single-family home at 466 South Beech St., Manchester District Chief Henry Martineau said. An overloaded extension cord in the kitchen had sparked the blaze, which caused about $75,000 in damage, Martineau said.

A firefighter who went into cardiac arrest while battling a blaze in Manchester, N.H., Monday is still in the ICU but expected to survive, officials said Tuesday morning.

Other firefighters quickly realized he wasn’t responding to his officer’s commands and found him in the front doorway, Fire Chief Daniel Goonan told reporters Monday.

“When you get a report that one of your guys possibly are in cardiac arrest, that’s quite concerning," Goonan said.

Firefighters issued a mayday call and carried the firefighter from the home. Crews used a defibrillator on him and brought him to Elliot Hospital, where he was listed in series but stable condition Monday afternoon, Martineau said.

Martineau said the firefighter, who has been with the department for 24 years, is expected to be OK and is “resting comfortably.”

“He’s very lucky that he was found when they found him,” Martineau said. “If not for that, he probably would not have survived.”

Goonan told reporters the firefighter is “really well liked."

“It’s pretty traumatic for the guys, of course. It really hits home," Goonan said.

No one else was injured. Martineau said the homeowners were in the process of moving and the building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig wrote in a Facebook post that the firefighters’ quick actions saved the man’s life.

“It’s a stark reminder that firefighters and all first responders put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our community, and for that I’m grateful," Craig said.

Globe Correspondent Matt Berg contributed to this report. Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



