N.H. man, 23, allegedly stole Mass. residents’ identities to buy sports tickets, gift cards and sell them for a profit

Nguyen’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment. An initial appearance date in US District Court in Boston hasn’t been set.

The suspect, Jonathan Nguyen, of Windham, N.H., was charged with a sole count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud and identity theft, according to court filings and US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A 23-year-old New Hampshire man was charged Tuesday in federal court in Boston for his alleged role in a scheme to use stolen identifies of victims in Massachusetts and elsewhere to buy sporting event tickets and gift cards and sell them at a profit, authorities said.

Advertisement

Lelling’s office said in a statement that Nguyen and others allegedly used Bitcoin to purchase victims’ identifying information including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, email addresses and passwords as well as credit card account numbers, expiration dates, and card verification values.

Nguyen and others used the information to buy tickets and gift cards that Nguyen allegedly sold for profit, the statement said. In addition, Nguyen allegedly created e-commerce websites for phony companies. The sham outfits, prosecutors said, had card processing capabilities that Nguyen allegedly used to cash out stolen credit cards, prosecutors said.

Court records allege Nguyen sent 31 victim credit card account profiles to an unindicted co-conspirator via Skype as part of the scheme.

“Twenty of the account profiles also included telephone numbers, and three of the account profiles also included email addresses and corresponding passwords,” court records state. “Eleven of the account profiles belonged to Massachusetts residents.”

Lelling’s office said the infraction Nguyen’s charged with carries a maximum prison term of five years, up to three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.

“Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” Lelling’s office said.

Advertisement

Court records indicate that feds are aiming high, at least on the question of monetary penalties. A legal document, known as an information, filed in the case says that if Nguyen’s convicted, prosecutors will seek a $250,000 forfeiture order.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.