Penn. parent pleading guilty in college admissions scam; paid alleged bribes to get daughter into Georgetown

Robert Repella, 61, of Ambler, Penn., will plead guilty in US District Court in Boston to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and prosecutors will recommend a prison term of 10 months, plus a year of supervised release, a $40,000 fine, and restitution under terms of a plea deal, according to legal filings and US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A wealthy parent will plead guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy count for paying bribes to get his daughter into Georgetown as a fake tennis recruit, making him the 26th parent to admit guilt in the “Varsity Blues” probe that’s ensnared Hollywood stars, titans of industry, and other luminaries, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Additional parents who’ve pleaded guilty in the probe include the actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, former PIMCO boss Douglas Hodge, and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs.

Court records allege Repella paid former Georgetown coach Gordon Ernst bribes totaling $50,000 in 2017 in exchange for Ernst designating Repella’s daughter as one of his tennis recruits, paving the way for the daughter’s acceptance into the fancy university in Washington, D.C.

Ernst faces related charges and has a status conference slated for July 15.

Repella’s lawyer said he’d be available to comment after Tuesday’s plea hearing, slated for 10:30 a.m. before Judge Allison D. Burroughs.

While many parents charged in connection with the case paid bribes to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children classified as athletic recruits at selective schools or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams, Singer was not involved in Repella’s alleged ruse with Ernst, prosecutors said.

Authorities have alleged previously that Ernst, over several years at Georgetown, collected bribes totaling $2.7 million in exchange for designating “at least 12 applicants as recruits for the Georgetown tennis team, including some who did not play tennis competitively, thereby facilitating their admission to Georgetown.”

Advertisement

In a statement in March 2019, Georgetown said it was cooperating with investigators and "deeply disappointed to learn that former Tennis Coach Gordon Ernst is alleged to have committed criminal acts against the University that constitute an unprecedented breach of trust.”

The statement said Ernst "has not coached our tennis team since December 2017, following an internal investigation that found he had violated University rules concerning admissions. Georgetown cooperated fully with the government’s investigation. We are reviewing the details of the indictment and will take appropriate action.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.