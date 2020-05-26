Revere offering protective equipment to businesses

Revere is providing free protective face masks and gloves to businesses that were recently allowed to return to operations in the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.

In an expansion of the city’s ongoing efforts to provide personal protective equipment to residents, Revere is offering upon request a two-week supply of masks and gloves to any business that is covered in the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan, which includes offices, hair salons and barber shops, pet grooming stores, car washes, and curbside retail.

The equipment, limited to 50 protective items per business, is for the use of employees and customers. Applications are available at revere.org/departments/public-health-division/coronavirus/mask-up-revere-businesses. To date, the city has distributed more than 42,000 masks under the initiative.