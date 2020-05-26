Rhode Island death toll at 634, with 14,210 positive cases, as unemployment climbs

Since the stay-at-home order expired on May 8, the data has not shown a spike in new cases or a major outbreak, which the governor called “excellent news.”

Governor Gina M. Raimondo said during a Tuesday news conference that she hopes to start Phase 2 of reopening the state’s economy on Monday, to include reopening the rest of the state beaches, hair salons, barber shops, gyms and indoor dining.

PROVIDENCE -- While new cases of COVID-19 appear to be decreasing in Rhode Island, the unemployment claims in the state are rising higher than they’ve ever been.

However, even as the state prepares for a further reopening, the rate of positive cases in some communities is still “stubbornly high,” Raimondo said. All are in the Greater Providence area. Small Central Falls ranks the highest, where 16 percent of the population has been tested and 26 percent were positive.

“We are in a pretty stable place, but we will get into trouble if we don’t keep our eyes on the communities [with outbreaks],” Raimondo said.

Keeping a social distance and wearing a mask is critical for reopening the economy, the governor said. Wearing a face mask “is not going to protect you, but it’s going to protect you from getting someone else sick,” she said.

During spot-checks of about 200 businesses over the weekend, officials from the state Department of Business Regulations found that 98 percent of employees and 97 percent customers were complying with orders to wear masks, Raimondo said.

Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott reported Tuesday there were 13 more people dead from COVID-19, as well as 13 on Monday, bringing the death toll to 634.

The number of hospitalizations dropped to 226, from 240 on Sunday, including 50 people in intensive care units and 36 on ventilators.

The Health Department also reported another 73 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 79 on Monday -- the lowest daily case numbers since April 2 -- but this follows a holiday weekend, when just 1,287 people were tested on Monday.

Overall, 14,210 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1.

At the same time, 230,279 people have filed for unemployment in Rhode Island since March 9, largely due to the pandemic. Rhode Island has a 17 percent unemployment rate, behind only Nevada, Michigan and Hawaii.

Rhode Island Commerce is hosting a series of Facebook town halls this week for the businesses that are planning to reopen next week, under the new COVID-19 restrictions.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com