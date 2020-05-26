Short-term relief available to Medford residents struggling to pay rent

Medford residents struggling to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic can get some short-term relief through a new program Action for Boston Community Development has launched in partnership with the city.
Under the initiative, funded through $250,000 appropriated by Medford from its Community Preservation Act fund, households that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and earn up to 80 percent of the area median income can apply for rental assistance to ABCD, a regional anti-poverty agency. Area median income for a family of four is currently $96,250.
Approved households will receive assistance for three months, but the aid may be extended if the program receives added funding.
“ABCD is here to provide crucial rental assistance to help Medford residents get through these dire times,” John J. Drew, the agency’s President/CEO, said in a statement. “Our most vulnerable neighbors are especially affected by the economic meltdown we’re experiencing, which was unthinkable until COVID-19 arrived.”
