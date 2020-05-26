Short-term relief available to Medford residents struggling to pay rent

Medford residents struggling to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic can get some short-term relief through a new program Action for Boston Community Development has launched in partnership with the city.

Under the initiative, funded through $250,000 appropriated by Medford from its Community Preservation Act fund, households that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and earn up to 80 percent of the area median income can apply for rental assistance to ABCD, a regional anti-poverty agency. Area median income for a family of four is currently $96,250.

Approved households will receive assistance for three months, but the aid may be extended if the program receives added funding.