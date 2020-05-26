Suspended superintendent of Holyoke Veterans’ Home defends handling of outbreak

Those officials had previously said they were blindsided by the severity of the outbreak, and state and federal authorities are investigating how the nursing home handled the outbreak.

William Bennett spoke on Walsh’s behalf two months after the first coronavirus death at the state-run facility and released emails that bolstered Walsh’s previous claim that state and local officials were given frequent updates about the severity of the outbreak and the need for help.

The lawyer for Bennett Walsh, the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where 76 residents have died in the state’s largest coronavirus cluster, released documents Tuesday that appear to show he provided state officials daily updates as the outbreak worsened in late March, contradicting the account of Governor Charlie Baker’s administration.

State and local officials have maintained they were kept in the dark as infections raced through the facility’s vulnerable residents and the death toll climbed. In early April, Walsh released a statement refuting those claims but did not provide documentation.

“Because they have remained silent, I want to set the record straight,” Bennett said at a news conference, which Walsh did not attend. Bennett is Walsh’s uncle.

The emails indicate that Walsh regularly updated his direct supervisor, Secretary Francisco Urena of the Department of Veterans’ Services, after the first veteran tested positive on March 21. They show that Walsh later requested help from the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services as the number of cases grew and a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Baker administration declined to comment specifically on the emails and Walsh’s allegations, citing the ongoing investigation by Mark Pearlstein, a lawyer hired by Baker on April 1.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said it wasn’t until March 28 that he was alerted to the severity of the outbreak by an anonymous tipster who reported the deaths of seven veterans amid quarantine breaches.

Baker said he did not learn about the outbreak until 9 p.m. the next day and was “appalled” by the lack of reporting from the facility. He said his office acted quickly to deploy the National Guard after learning of the situation. He placed Walsh on paid administrative leave, appointed Val Liptak, chief executive of Western Massachusetts Hospital, as interim superintendent, and deployed a National Guard contingent to expedite coronavirus testing, distribute personal protective equipment, and relieve overburdened nurses.

The Department of Veterans Services falls under the supervision of the office of Health and Human Services, one of eight offices that report directly to the governor.

The emails show that Walsh filed a critical incident report with DVS and EOHHS on March 22, the day after the first veteran tested positive, and remained in communication with Urena throughout the week by text and email. He also noted in the initial report that five other veterans were symptomatic.

Over the next two days, additional veterans exhibited symptoms and were tested, but Walsh contends that state officials were only requesting reports on confirmed cases at that time.

By March 27, with seven confirmed cases and dozens of tests pending, Walsh requested additional help from the National Guard.

“I understand that Holyoke needs as much help as it can get right now. We have asked how to request assistance from the National Guard,” Suzanne Quersher, the director of labor relations at EOHHS, wrote in response to Walsh’s plea to help with staffing shortages. “This is an extremely trying time and I know an email from me does not help. Please let us know how you think we can help further.”

Walsh then wrote Urena to request help from the National Guard.

“We are exploring all options at this time,” Urena replied.

At the end of the day, Walsh reported that nine people had tested positive for COVID-19, one of whom died that day. The responses from state officials, according to the emails, reflect a preoccupation with reporting only confirmed cases, even as veterans were dying before their results were finalized.

“Our due date for these reports is 3pm and given the fluidity of the situation and your pending tests, I imagine you may get more by 3, so I will wait on adding your info until we get closer," wrote Colleen Arons, an administrator with EOHHS, when alerted to a 12th positive test on March 28. “In general, you might want to consider holding on sending your report to me until closer to 3 each day."

That same day, a reporter with WWLP News inquired about a tip that a veteran had died in an outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home and that sick and healthy veterans were being housed together. Anthony Preston, director of Legislative and Media Relations at DVS, told Walsh not to respond, according to an email Bennett provided.

The scope of the outbreak was made public the following day after eight veterans had died. Baker placed Walsh on administrative leave later that evening, claiming he had just learned about the outbreak.

When asked whether the Soldiers’ Home also communicated regularly and transparently with veteran’s family members and staffers, Bennett said it was. He said he did not bring documents to support that claim because it wasn’t the basis of the news conference.

Family members told the Globe they did not learn about the mounting infections and deaths until news reports surfaced on March 30. Internal emails shared by staffers with the Globe show sporadic and inconsistent messaging that did not provide daily updates on case numbers.

The crisis has prompted three investigations besides Baker’s, by state Attorney General Maura Healey, the federal Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and State Inspector General Glenn Cuhna. State and federal lawmakers have also discussed launching their own probes.

