Volunteers flock to pull up invasive weeds in Cohasset

Organizers say twice as many people as usual participated in Cohasset’s fourth annual WeedFest, a communitywide effort to eradicate the invasive garlic mustard plant, in part because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Coordinator Lisey Good said in previous years, volunteers would concentrate on two or three areas of town where the noxious weed — infamous for pushing out native wildflowers, shrubs, and trees — was particularly pervasive.

This year, because of the need for social distancing, Good scouted the town for smaller patches of garlic mustard and assigned individuals and family groups to their own sites. Good provided a video and printed instructions on how to pull the weed. The event took place May 16 and 17.