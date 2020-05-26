Backers of increasing beer and liquor licenses win key legal battle that may put it on November ballot

Backers of an initiative petition that would increase the number of beer and liquor licenses in Massachusetts won a key legal victory Tuesday when the state’s highest court ruled their proposal did not violate constitutional rules governing statewide ballot measures.
Cumberland Farms, the convenience store chain, launched the initiative petition last year, hoping that voters will move quickly to discard what the company has called archaic rules that limit the number of beer and liquor licenses cities and towns are allowed to issue.
The proposed ballot initiative would amend state law to create a new “food store license” that could be issued by communities, regardless of the number of licenses already issued to package stores. The proposal also would increase efforts to prevent underage drinking and to assist alcohol recovery programs. The petition would remove the cap of nine licenses per company.
Attorney General Maura Healey, as required by the state’s constitutional process, concluded that the petition cleared constitutional hurdles last year. Seven people, all of whom are identified in court records as package store owners, sued in court, leading to Tuesday’s defeat.
"We conclude that Initiative Petition ... neither contains unrelated subjects nor includes a specific appropriation and that the Attorney General’s certification therefore complied with art. 48,'' Justice Elspeth Cypher wrote for the unanimous court.
According to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office, the SJC decision allows supporters to move to the next step: Collecting signatures from voters backing the measure by July 1.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
