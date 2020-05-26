Backers of increasing beer and liquor licenses win key legal battle that may put it on November ballot

Backers of an initiative petition that would increase the number of beer and liquor licenses in Massachusetts won a key legal victory Tuesday when the state’s highest court ruled their proposal did not violate constitutional rules governing statewide ballot measures.

Cumberland Farms, the convenience store chain, launched the initiative petition last year, hoping that voters will move quickly to discard what the company has called archaic rules that limit the number of beer and liquor licenses cities and towns are allowed to issue.

The proposed ballot initiative would amend state law to create a new “food store license” that could be issued by communities, regardless of the number of licenses already issued to package stores. The proposal also would increase efforts to prevent underage drinking and to assist alcohol recovery programs. The petition would remove the cap of nine licenses per company.