Wellesley sets town election for June 13

A March town election in Wellesley that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 13, by the Board of Selectmen, the town said in a statement.

In-person voting for all of the town’s precincts will be held at the Babson Recreation and Athletic Complex at the Babson College campus from 8 a.m. to noon, the statement said.

The facility is being used to provide more space for social distancing and to offer one-way entry and exit from the polling place, according to the statement.