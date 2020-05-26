Wellesley sets town election for June 13

A March town election in Wellesley that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 13, by the Board of Selectmen, the town said in a statement.
In-person voting for all of the town’s precincts will be held at the Babson Recreation and Athletic Complex at the Babson College campus from 8 a.m. to noon, the statement said.
The facility is being used to provide more space for social distancing and to offer one-way entry and exit from the polling place, according to the statement.
Local voters are “strongly encouraged” to request a ballot by mail and vote from home, according to the statement. For more information, visit wellesleyma.gov/241/Town-Clerk.
Advertisement
The completed form can be e-mailed to the town clerk’s office or left at the drop box at Wellesley Town Hall, located at 525 Washington St.
Town Clerk KC Kato is seeking volunteers to work at the polls on June 13. Anyone interested can contact her via e-mail at kckato@wellesleyma.gov, the statement said.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.