Weymouth man allegedly pulls gun on MBTA passenger who refused to give him a lighter

MBTA Transit Police said at approximately 9 a.m. May 22 officers working a detail at the MBTA’s Maverick Square station were approached by a man who said that he’d just been assaulted by a man who was armed with a gun, according to a blog post on tpdnews411.com .

A Weymouth man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on an MBTA passenger who refused to let him borrow a lighter, authorities said.

The victim told police his assailant, later identified as 20-year-old Elijah Messier of Weymouth, asked him to borrow a lighter and pointed the firearm at him when he declined his request. Police said they located Messier on the escalator and he attempted to flee, but was eventually taken into custody. A firearm was found under an MBTA information sign nearby and officers found Messier to be carrying what they believed to be heroin, police said.

Transit Police said Messier was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession with intent to distribute a class A substance, and armed assault.

