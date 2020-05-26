Wild turkey euthanized after smashing through window of Saugus home

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report that a turkey had flown through a closed window and was trapped inside the bedroom, the statement said.

The bird was badly injured and had to be euthanized, Saugus police said in a statement.

A wild turkey smashed through a bedroom window on the second floor of a home in Saugus Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Glass was strewn about the room and the bird could not be saved, police said.

The bird was euthanized at the scene and its remains taken to the public safety building “for proper handling,” police said.

Advertisement

No residents were injured.

Wild turkeys have become increasingly common in some suburban neighborhoods in Massachusetts. State wildlife officials recommend residents take steps to keep them at bay.

Homeowners should cover windows and shiny objects since wild turkeys can respond aggressively to seeing their own reflection, the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said.

The birds may continually attack the window or shiny object until lighting conditions change, causing the reflection to vanish, the department said in a fact sheet for residents. The behavior can become more common in their mating season which lasts through May, according to the state.

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at Stephanie.Puifoy@globe.com.



