Coronavirus resources

Mass. reports 422 new coronavirus cases, 57 new deaths

By Jaclyn Reiss and Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated May 26, 2020, 16 minutes ago
People wearing masks waited outside Bagels & Beyond in West Yarmouth on May 23.
People wearing masks waited outside Bagels & Beyond in West Yarmouth on May 23.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The state reported Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 57 cases to 6,473, a day after the state allowed most offices, salons, and retailers to open with limitations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 422 to 93,693. The Department of Public Health also reported 4,920 new tests had been conducted, marking a total of 545,481 in the state.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates, a key metric the state is scrutinizing during the reopening process, showed a slight decrease to 8.6 percent on Monday, down from 8.9 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 70 percent since April 15, according to the state.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped to 2,136 on Monday, down from 2,179 a day earlier. It has dropped 40 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity also continued a downward trend, staying steady at eight on Monday. That number is a decrease from early to mid-May peaks of 20, as well as a 62 percent drop since April 15.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths also dropped from 68 on Friday to 57 on Saturday, a decline of 63 percent since April 15.



