Mass. reports 422 new coronavirus cases, 57 new deaths

The state reported Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 57 cases to 6,473, a day after the state allowed most offices, salons, and retailers to open with limitations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 422 to 93,693. The Department of Public Health also reported 4,920 new tests had been conducted, marking a total of 545,481 in the state.
The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates, a key metric the state is scrutinizing during the reopening process, showed a slight decrease to 8.6 percent on Monday, down from 8.9 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 70 percent since April 15, according to the state.
Meanwhile, the three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped to 2,136 on Monday, down from 2,179 a day earlier. It has dropped 40 percent since April 15.
The number of hospitals using surge capacity also continued a downward trend, staying steady at eight on Monday. That number is a decrease from early to mid-May peaks of 20, as well as a 62 percent drop since April 15.
The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths also dropped from 68 on Friday to 57 on Saturday, a decline of 63 percent since April 15.
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com