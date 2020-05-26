Mass. reports 422 new coronavirus cases, 57 new deaths

The state reported Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 57 cases to 6,473, a day after the state allowed most offices, salons, and retailers to open with limitations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 422 to 93,693. The Department of Public Health also reported 4,920 new tests had been conducted, marking a total of 545,481 in the state.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates, a key metric the state is scrutinizing during the reopening process, showed a slight decrease to 8.6 percent on Monday, down from 8.9 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 70 percent since April 15, according to the state.