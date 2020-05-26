Another way to show our gratitude

How many of us would get up each day and rush toward danger, toward a hospital filled with critically ill and highly contagious patients? And, yet, that’s what so many health care professionals have done for the last two months. When this crisis abates, we cannot forget them. They will need our support then more than ever. That’s why we should start today to press members of Congress to make sure the next stimulus act includes funds for free mental health care for the doctors and nurses who have endured these many weeks of extraordinary stress, fear, and grief.

We are all grateful for their sacrifices. As a sign of that gratitude, let’s make sure they get the support they’ll need when their courageous acts are no longer leading the news.