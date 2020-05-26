He respects expertise . . . and caution

I have been sincerely impressed with the caution, care, and thoughtfulness that Governor Baker has shown through his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. (Politically, I have been registered as a staunch Independent for over 65 years.)

Millions of Americans continue to place their trust in and reliance on medical and health authorities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and his colleagues, who have extensive experience dealing with infectious diseases. Simultaneously, there are millions of other Americans who look to and place their trust in the opinions, musings, and recommendations of a person with absolutely no experience in medical and health issues, a New York City real estate developer. I consider this truly astonishing.