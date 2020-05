I’m not allowed to spend half an hour grocery shopping without a mask. This is a smart rule that protects both me and my fellow shoppers. Meanwhile, my son, a plumber, must spend 40 hours a week on construction sites where no one else is wearing a mask. Only a few towns require one.

Originally, I thought the state was doing a good job, but on second thought it looks like some people get more protection than others.

Mark Dionne