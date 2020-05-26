Mail-in voting and the politics of the coronavirus

The Supreme Court will eventually rule on whether people should be allowed to mail in ballots or have to face the at-risk roll of the dice by going to crowded polling places. Interestingly, the nine justices will all be hearing arguments in the remote safety of their own homes and not in a crowded courtroom.

And while advocating for businesses to reopen as soon as possible, no matter the lack of possible social distancing or risks of contact level, commentators on a prominent cable news channel will also be reporting from the remote safety of their own homes.