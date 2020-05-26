Mail-in voting and the politics of the coronavirus

The Supreme Court will eventually rule on whether people should be allowed to mail in ballots or have to face the at-risk roll of the dice by going to crowded polling places. Interestingly, the nine justices will all be hearing arguments in the remote safety of their own homes and not in a crowded courtroom.
And while advocating for businesses to reopen as soon as possible, no matter the lack of possible social distancing or risks of contact level, commentators on a prominent cable news channel will also be reporting from the remote safety of their own homes.
Donald Trump‘s response is predictable: whatever best serves his reelection efforts. He will oppose mail-in ballots, despite what the medical experts say is the better path for guaranteeing safety, not to mention greater participation. He will advocate as well for businesses to reopen rapidly, despite scientific evidence that social distancing is still the prime way to prevent the spread of this pandemic. And he will no doubt pursue it with the same sense of purpose that he did when he “fought” for deferments from the Vietnam draft. As a proud member of the VFW, and with Memorial Day just passed, I so wish that at least this time around, Trump’s self-serving agenda is not achieved.
Norman L. Bender
Woodbridge, Conn.