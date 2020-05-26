Stopping the next pandemic before it stops us

Vaccines for newly emerging viral diseases take up to two years to develop and not every virus is amenable to vaccine development. Indeed, it is unlikely that there will be vaccines for cold viruses or HIV or even COVID-19. In the end, most viral epidemics/pandemics run their course and eventually extinguish themselves after a few months to a few years — long before an antiviral or a vaccine is developed.

Every one to two years, a new virus emerges that threatens humanity: HIV, swine flu, SARS, Ebola, Zika, MERS, and now, COVID-19. Inevitably, the response to these global threats is insufficient. The only drugs that can combat a viral pandemic are antiviral therapies — though most antivirals don’t work very well — or vaccines.

In many cases, the only options to fight a viral pandemic involve public health measures that most people find painful (testing, quarantining, social distancing, travel restrictions). They also take time to become effective. This often means that tens of thousands of people eventually die and economies of many affected countries are devastated. Every infectious disease specialist agrees that the best way to deal with pandemics is to stop them before they start rather than to slow them after they have raced away. For the past 100 years, almost all viral epidemics have started and spread the same way. We should be able to learn from these repeated experiences to stop a viral pandemic in its tracks

(1) Implement and vigorously enforce a worldwide ban on commercial wildlife markets (otherwise known as bushmeat markets). Nearly every global pandemic virus, from HIV to SARS, Ebola, MERS, and COVID-19, has emerged from the commercial sale or distribution of exotic wildlife in bushmeat markets. Wildlife (living or dead) carry a wide array of exotic viruses. Bringing wild game into densely packed markets in towns or cities facilitates zoonosis (the jumping of a virus from a nonhuman species to humans). HIV arose from the sale of chimpanzee meat in bushmeat markets in Southern Cameroon. SARS arose from the sale of dead horseshoe bats and/or live civets in wildlife markets in Guangdong, China. Ebola arose from the sale of Ebola-infected chimpanzee, gorilla, and monkey meat at bushmeat markets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is not known how COVID-19 arose, but it is believed to have been amplified in the wildlife market in Wuhan, China.These wildlife markets must end. They provide little in terms of local economic benefit; they have little cultural significance; they encourage the illegal harvesting of endangered species; and they have been the direct cause of millions of deaths and trillions of dollars in economic ruin around the world. Tying future foreign aid or future foreign trade to the elimination of bushmeat markets will ensure a quick end to these pandemic promulgators.

(2) Stop mixed poultry-pork farming. Viral zoonosis occurs not only in wildlife/bushmeat markets; it also occurs in Mom-and-Pop farms where chickens, ducks, and pigs mix freely. These small, open-air poultry-pork farms are particularly common in East Asia and Central/South America. All influenza viruses, and therefore all flu pandemics, originate from birds. The flu virus typically passes from wild birds to domestic birds (chickens or ducks), then through an intermediary host mammal (always a pig), and finally to humans. There is no exception. The Spanish flu of 1918, which killed 50 million people, arose this way; the Asian flu of 1957, which killed 4 million, arose this way; the Hong Kong flu of 1968, which killed 1 million, arose this way; the swine flu of 2009, which killed 300,000, arose this way. Every seasonal flu pandemic for the last 400 years has originated this way. The next flu pandemic will arise this way unless a global ban on mixed poultry-pork farming is implemented. Subsistence open-air poultry-pork farming is barely viable in the 21st century and contributes little to global food production. It would be far cheaper for the world’s governments to pay these small-time poultry-pork farmers to move to enclosed, single livestock farming or to get out of farming altogether.

(3) Implement aggressive, rapid-response viral testing at the first appearance of a novel virus. Thanks to recent developments in DNA technology, it takes only a day or two to sequence a newly emerging virus. Furthermore, it can take less than a week to develop a rapid viral DNA test for almost any new virus or pathogen. We now have the technology to detect any virus — new or old, in any person in mere minutes. So why aren’t we using it? The spectacular failures of the US, Italian, Spanish, and British responses to COVID-19 compared to the spectacular successes of the South Korean, New Zealand, Iceland, Australian, and Hong Kong responses could not make this point more clearly. The United States, Italy, Spain, and Britain failed to implement aggressive, rapid, widespread testing for COVID-19. Some of those countries even instituted arcane rules that led to week- and month-long delays in releasing viral test results. These delays led to the uncontrolled, undetected spread of the coronavirus for weeks to months, meaning thousands of lives were needlessly lost to COVID-19. On the other hand, South Korea, New Zealand, Iceland, Australia, and Hong Kong immediately implemented aggressive, rapid, widespread COVID-19 testing. They aimed for a level of excess testing such that the ratio of negative tests to positive tests was more than 50 to 1. The result is that the death rate in these jurisdictions was one-100th the rate it was in the United States, Italy, Spain, or Britain (all of which had abysmal testing ratios of less than 5 to 1). Widespread rapid viral testing should be a right, not a privilege, guaranteed by all countries to their citizens.

(4) Stop the global spread of viruses by targeting international passenger transportation hubs. Viruses can now spread around the world at the speed of sound in specially designed, virus-friendly containers called passenger jets. COVID-19 circumnavigated the globe in less than two months — in large part due to air travel. Indeed, if a finger can be pointed at why and how COVID-19 spread so quickly, we can point to the lax rules applied to airlines and airports in managing viral spread. If nothing had been done to limit travel or movement by governments in 2020, COVID-19 would have spread around the world in six weeks and killed 40 million in eight weeks. At that pace, our medical systems would have collapsed — as would most of our society. All of us are aware of the security changes that were implemented in all airports around the world after 9/11. Passenger screening and airplane/luggage sterilization must be implemented in airports after COVID-19. Passenger screening can be done (albeit imperfectly) by implementing walk-thru thermal fever scanning for all arriving passengers in international airports, train stations, and cruise ship ports.

No doubt there are other measures that can help prevent pandemics, from mobile phone apps (for contact tracing) to thermal screening at sporting events and concerts, to the issuing of electronic permission slips for travel and work. But these are not easily implemented nor are they particularly enforceable. While these public health measures may be painful to many people, they are our best options to fight the next viral pandemic and save lives.

Dr. David Wishart is a Distinguished University Professor of Biological Sciences and Computing Science at the University of Alberta.