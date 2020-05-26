Trump opens the door to unbridled corruption of your tax dollars

Since the passage of the Inspector General Act in 1978 , inspectors general have borne the front-line responsibility of determining not only that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and effectively, as Congress intended, but also that that public servants implementing programs follow all laws and regulations and conduct their work according to ethical standards.

With his removal of five inspectors general over the last several weeks, President Trump has undermined the federal oversight network designed to protect taxpayer dollars and promote good governance when it is needed most . He has deliberately opened the door to the unbridled corruption and mismanagement of a federal budget that, taking into account the funds appropriated to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, will have grown by at least 60 percent to exceed $7 trillion in fiscal year 2020.

Congress put several procedural protections in the law to ensure IG independence. The IG Act requires that all IGs be selected without regard to political affiliation and based solely on “integrity and demonstrated ability in accounting, auditing, financial analysis, law, management analysis, public administration, or investigations.” It also prohibits agency management officials from supervising the IG, which is why neither Secretary of State Mike Pompeo nor Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao have the ability to direct the audit or investigative work undertaken by their agency’s office of inspector general. Moreover, IGs report jointly to their agency heads and the Congress. While the president has the authority to remove or transfer an IG, under the law he must provide his rationale in writing to Congress at least 30 days before the removal or transfer. In the spirit of the law, the president would have to explain why he had lost confidence in an IG.

I had the privilege to work for three different IGs — the special inspector general for Iraq Reconstruction (SIGIR), the special inspector general for Afghanistan Reconstruction, and the lead inspector general for Contingency Operations — charged with overseeing the billions of dollars spent on rebuilding efforts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Congress established these IGs to oversee US spending across all federal agencies on these reconstruction efforts. I can tell you from personal experience that whether Republican or Democratic, neither administration had any fondness for them.

I have little doubt that senior officials in both administrations would have been delighted to get rid of those IGs for the simple reason that the audits, inspections, evaluations, and investigations they carried out embarrassed those administrations. However, no senior official in either administration tried to have those IGs removed from office for one reason: Congress would not have tolerated it. Members of Congress — Republicans and Democrats — have valued oversight and depended on the IG network to identify problems and inform policy.

Thanks to the relentless and determined work of the IGs whom I worked for, there is a clear record — warts and all — of how our government spent taxpayer dollars on reconstruction efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as on contingency operations to combat Islamic terrorism. Auditors and investigators — motivated solely by an effort to protect our tax dollars — maintained rigorous standards. Never once did I detect any political bias. This quiet and largely unsung cadre of public servants in the IG community has been an effective bulwark against corruption for the last four decades. Republicans, including Senators Charles Grassley of Iowa and Susan Collins of Maine, who were once their greatest champions, have not only deserted them, they have also abandoned any pretense of serving the larger public good.

Victoria Butler is co-author of “Sudan: The Land and the People” and “Hard Lessons: The Iraq Reconstruction Experience.”