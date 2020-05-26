Dolphins owner: ‘There definitely will be a football season this year’

The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10, but is preparing contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?"

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.

“Right now, today, we’re planning on having some fans in the stadiums,” Ross said. “But I think the NFL is very flexible so that we will be able to start on time and bring that entertainment that is really so needed to all of us in this country.”

The league has kept to its offseason schedule of conducting free agency, the draft and the release of the schedule. Some teams reopened training complexes on a limited basis last week.

Earlier this month, the Dolphins said their stadium committed to becoming the first to receive accreditation from a cleaning industry association for infectious disease prevention efforts. CEO Tom Garfinkel said the team is considering social distancing proposals for games, and perhaps limiting crowds to 15,000.

“We’ve done a lot of things down in Miami,“ Ross said. “We’re prepared either way, and hopefully there will be fans in the stadiums.“

In the meantime, the Dolphins are turning their field into a drive-in theater.

The team announced plans for a theater inside the stadium that will accommodate up to 230 cars. In addition, a new open-air theater on the stadium plaza will host small groups. Classic movies and commencements will be among the events shown, and social distancing will be observed.

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” Garfinkel said in a statement.

Rory McIlroy: Players want Ryder Cup rescheduled

As part of professional golf’s revised schedule, the Ryder Cup will take place Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. At least that’s the plan amid the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 1 golfer, doesn’t think it’s the greatest idea and predicts the event will be postponed by a year.

“My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen,” he told the BBC. "I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

"The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

“I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call.”

Charles Barkley confident about NBA’s return

The NBA is moving closer to sending players back onto the court to complete the season, with Charles Barkley saying he is “100 percent sure" the league will restart.

“I do know this, talking to my bosses at Turner, we’re going to play basketball,” Barkley, an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” said Monday on ESPN’s “The Paul Finebaum Show.” “It’s gonna be in Florida and Vegas, or just Florida.”

The decision is coming soon, with states beginning to open up again. On Saturday, the NBA said it had begun “exploratory conversations” with the Walt Disney to host a single-site campus for games, practices and housing for players and staffers at the vast ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The league plans to hold a conference call with its board of governors Friday, and teams expect to be asked to instruct players to report to their home markets around June 1, ESPN reported last week.

Fans to watch entire World TeamTennis season

World TeamTennis, the coed professional league that’s typically sandwiched between Wimbledon and the US Open, will hold its 2020 season as scheduled and with fans — but will contest all matches at West Virginia’s Greenbrier Resort to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Five hundred spectators — 20 percent of capacity at the resort’s 2,500-seat outdoor stadium’s capacity — will be allowed to attend the matches, which will run July 12-Aug. 2. That’s in keeping with West Virginia’s health guidelines for the gradual reopening of business, which entered a new phase Tuesday.

In another health-and-safety measure, the league will forego the use of linespeople and ball kids at its matches.

The nine-team league said it is increasing its prize money to $5 million. That is $1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.

CBS will air a regular season match July 19 and the WTT Final on Aug. 2. CBS Sports Network will carry 13 regular-season matches and both semifinals Aug. 1.

The men’s and women’s pro tours won’t resume before July 13, the day after Wimbledon was to have concluded. French Open officials announced earlier that they were postponing their event’s start from late May to Sept. 20.

Kyle Busch promotes wearing of masks

Kyle Busch says he supports wearing a mask in public so “we all can take care of our neighbor" amid the coronavirus pandemic, a rare instance of the two-time NASCAR champion wading into a social issue.

The reigning Cup champion rarely speaks on non-racing issues, but Busch entered the debate after images from short tracks over the weekend showed packed grandstands with little social distancing and few people wearing masks.

Busch retweeted a photo from South Alabama Speedway in Ozark, Ala., and added his own message Sunday before the Coca-Cola 600. He applauded fans for supporting their local short tracks but suggested mandatory masks for admission for “healthier practices.”

The responses were mixed, not unexpected when it comes to the most polarizing driver in NASCAR. Busch is beloved by his “Rowdy Nation” base but loathed by others for his overwhelming success and confident, sometimes confrontational manner.

After winning the Xfinity Series race Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway — his 97th career victory in that series — Busch was asked why he stepped into the debate on mask usage.

“With where we’re at today, people are saying that masks don’t mean anything,” Busch said. “I still think there’s a sense of human hygiene and taking care of your neighbor. You go to a racetrack and you cough because you get water down the wrong pipe or whatever it might be, or if you sneeze or whatever, at least you are keeping some of that to yourself rather than just spraying, right?”

Busch added he doesn’t think masks can fully stop the spread of the coronavirus but believes they are useful when social distancing can’t be practiced.

“I saw the grandstands packed and just figured, ‘Hey, you know, we all can take care of our neighbor,‘ ” he said. "That’s just kind of my idea. It’s arguable whether or not they really work. I just think it’s common courtesy.”

Under the health plan NASCAR is using since resuming its season on May 17, masks are required for all personnel on track property. Spectators are currently not permitted and NASCAR does not expect that to change through Talladega on June 21, which is as far as the schedule has been revised to date.

Since NASCAR’s return, Busch has worn a variety of colorful masks that often pair with his firesuit. His mask Tuesday night at Charlotte had the Appalachian State logo as he honored the 2020 graduating class. The North Carolina college was also featured on his winning car.

On the track, Busch finally got to Victory Lane with the win in his fifth race since he returned from the 10-week shutdown. He entered all seven of the races NASCAR announced in its first revised schedule, a span that concludes Wednesday night with the fourth Cup race in 11 days.

Aussie return called ‘absurd and dangerous idea’

Two days from the restart of the National Rugby League, the Australian Medical Association urged organizers to slow down their “absurd and dangerous" plans to have spectators in stadiums by July 1.

There will be no spectators Thursday when the Brisbane Broncos host the Parramatta Eels in the first NRL match in more than nine weeks, but Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V’Landys hopes to lift the ban as soon as social distancing restrictions and border closures are eased in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re on the moon,” V’landys told local media Sunday of Project Apollo, the league’s push to get back on the field. “We’re looking for Mars now. We want to see in the next three weeks if the infection rate is altered in any fashion. If it hasn’t, we’ll be pushing very hard for crowds . . . capped crowds. We’re looking at July 1.”

Australia's leading national association of doctors, however, warned that July would be too soon to think about making a change.

“Put bluntly, this absurd and dangerous idea belongs in the sin-bin,” AMA president Tony Bartone said in a statement. "The NRL should be satisfied that it has its competition back in action, but it is unfair and unwise to put the health of the game’s fans at risk.

“They must first monitor the health and safety of the players and officials who will be involved in the thick of the on-field action."

The AMA highlighted the slow return of sport in Europe without crowds and praised the leaders of Australian rules for their cautious approach tied to expert medical advice.

Stringent controls and early border closures have contributed to Australia having only 102 known deaths from COVID-19 and just over 7,100 reported cases. The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings. But social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained indefinitely.___

Junior Grand Prix canceled

The leadoff event to the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating has been canceled by Skate Canada because of the pandemic. The event was scheduled for Aug. 26-29 in Richmond, British Columbia. It is the second competition of the seven-part series that has been canceled, with the Slovakia event the following week also not taking place.