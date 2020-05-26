Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson seem ready to fight

It’s a topic they’ve danced around at times, and the latest two-step comes from Evander Holyfield , who says he would be game to face Mike Tyson a third time ‘‘if he wants to.’’ Their combined age may be 110, but both men are in fighting shape and are planning to fight for charity, which makes it all the more natural that they might face one another again. Holyfield, 57, won both previous heavyweight bouts in the 1990s, including the 1997 fight in which Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear. Holyfield, 57, said he’d be up to go three rounds with Tyson but is reluctant to bring it up. ‘‘If I ask him, it’s almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I’ve beaten twice,’’ he said on BBC Radio’s 5 Live. Tyson seems willing to go a few rounds with Holyfield. ‘‘That would be awesome for charity,’’ Tyson said last week on ‘‘TMZ Live.’’ ‘‘Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together? . . . I’m in good shape. I feel really good.’’ And fighting Holyfield for charity ‘‘could help a lot of people that’s in need for help.’’

More 'Last Dance’ fallout, this time on Isiah Thomas

Maybe this will put an end to the lingering debate, reignited by ESPN’s ‘‘Last Dance’’ documentary, over whether Michael Jordan refused to play for the 1992 Olympic Dream Team if Isiah Thomas were chosen. In somewhat murky audio of 2011 interview with the author of a book on the fabled team, Jordan says as much, and Jack McCallum, whose ‘‘Dream Team’’ book was published in 2012, backs that up. ‘‘Rod Thorn [chairman of the Olympic team selection committee and the Chicago Bulls’ former general manager] called me,’’ Jordan said in the audio snippet from the Dream Team Tapes podcast with McCallum. ‘‘I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.’ He assured me. He said, ‘You know what? Chuck doesn’t want Isiah. So Isiah is not going to be part of the team.’ ’’ Chuck is Chuck Daly, Thomas’ coach with the Detroit Pistons and the Dream Team coach, and he preferred to let Thorn’s committee choose the players. In the “Last Dance” documentary, which Jordan helped produce, he denied that he wanted Thomas left off the roster, although it was clear that he does not like Thomas.

Advertisement

Football

Rams CB Ramsey says he won’t hold out

Jalen Ramsey says he will definitely report to training camp with the Los Angeles Rams for the final year of his rookie contract. And while he didn’t confirm how he’ll get there, Ramsey probably won’t feel the need to show up in an armored bank truck this time. The Rams have said they realize Ramsey deserves to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks ever since they acquired him from Jacksonville last season. In turn, Ramsey has done everything possible to be worthy of a megadeal, receiving his third Pro Bowl nod last fall before earning his coaches’ trust and praise during the current offseason. It all adds up to strong optimism on both sides while Ramsey’s representatives work on his long-term deal with the Rams. “It will get handled,” Ramsey said Tuesday in a video conference call.

Advertisement

Colleges

Two female runners weigh in on Idaho’s transgender ban

Two female athletes at Idaho State University want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, the first such law in the nation. Madison Kenyon, 19, of Johnston, Colo., and Mary Marshall, 20, of Twin Falls, Idaho, run track and cross-country on scholarships at the university. Each said they’ve lost to a transgender athlete from the University of Montana and contend that transgender athletes are unfair competition. The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit in mid-April, contending the law violates the US Constitution because it is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy …Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is skipping his final season to turn pro with Olimpia Milano is his home country of Italy. The EuroLeague club announced the signing of Moretti on Tuesday, ending a three-year Texas Tech career that included a school record in free-throw accuracy at 90.6 percent. Moretti played a strong supporting role in helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game during the 2018-19 season. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime. Moretti shot 46 percent from 3-point range and averaged 11.5 points per game.

Advertisement











