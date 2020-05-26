How the NHL playoff format will work

The NHL announced its plan to return to play Tuesday. Let’s get right to the heart of the matter: When will the games start and how will the playoffs work?

Commissioner Gary Bettman outlined a four-phase plan that eliminates the remainder of the regular season and heads directly into a playoff format.

▪ The league will return in early June, with the expectation that teams will be permitted to return to home facilities for small-group, voluntary, and on- and off-ice training.