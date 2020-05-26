Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Zdeno Chara scores three goals, which is three more than Bruins goalie Tim Thomas allows.

Angels-Red Sox, Game 3, 2007 ALDS (NESN, 8 p.m.)

The Red Sox score seven runs in the eighth inning and complete the sweep in such suspense-free fashion that it was safe to bring in Eric Gagne to pitch the ninth.

Pistons-Celtics, Game 5, 1987 Eastern Conference finals (NBCSB, 8 p.m.)

If you’ve ever wondered why Larry Bird called Dennis Johnson “the best I’ve ever played with,’’ watch how in synch they are after Bird’s famous steal and you’ll understand.

