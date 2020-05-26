NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to address return-to-play plan

Last week, NHL players approved a playoff format of 24 teams, with the top eight teams — including the Bruins — receiving byes.

If the NHL announces a full return-to-play plan, it will be the first of the “big four” pro sports leagues in the United States to publicly outline how it intends to safely allow its athletes to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. Games have been suspended since March 12.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement about the league’s return-to-play plan at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch on NBCSN, the NHL Network, and NHL.com and its social platforms.

Games will be played without fans, and in cities with enough hotel and rink space to host 8-12 teams. Las Vegas, Columbus, and Minneapolis are possibilities in the US.

Bruins president Cam Neely told the Globe last week that TD Garden was submitted for consideration. But Boston, given its status as a COVID-19 hot spot, would be an unlikely choice.

On Sunday, the league circulated a memo to teams with guidelines about how players can return to the ice for small-group practices.

A specific date was not cited, but “Phase 2” will begin in early June. “Phase 1” began when the league suspended games.

Under Phase 2, players will be able to work out and skate at NHL practice facilities, as long as local regulations allow for it, in groups of no more than six. See more of the guidelines here.

