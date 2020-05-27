These actor-director pairs are old friends

“Tenet” being a Nolan film, razzle-dazzle and trickeration are to be expected. So is the presence of Caine. Having played Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s butler, in Nolan’s “Dark Night” trilogy, he’s also appeared in each subsequent Nolan movie: “The Prestige,” “Inception,” “Interstellar,” and “Dunkirk.” In that one, Caine’s neither credited nor seen, only heard, as the voice of a Spitfire pilot. But that just underscores how unthinkable it’s become for there to be a Christopher Nolan movie minus Michael Caine.

What with all the razzle-dazzle and trickeration in the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” it’s easy to miss Michael Caine, but he’s in there, along with John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki. “Coming to theaters” the trailer says, but not when. As of now, release is still scheduled for July 17, the hope being that this will be the blockbuster that gets audiences back into theaters.

Four years ago, Nolan offered an 83rd birthday tribute: “Working with a legend like Michael Caine is about as enjoyable and relaxing an experience on set as one could hope for.” Those are two reasons why a director might want to keep working with the same actor: enjoyableness and relaxation. Both of those qualities relate to two others, reliability and familiarity. Who knows, maybe there’s another reason — or at least there is when a director’s been as consistently successful as Nolan has — good luck.

The movies have a long history of celebrated director-star duos: Josef von Sternberg/Marlene Dietrich, John Ford/John Wayne, Akira Kurosawa/Toshiro Mifune, Federico Fellini/Marcello Mastroianni, Woody Allen/Diane Keaton, Martin Scorsese/Robert De Niro, Tim Burton/Johnny Depp, Scorsese/Leonardo DiCaprio.

From left: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro at a Golden Globes after-party in January. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix/file

Other directors have been famous for using a recurring stock company of character actors. Ford, Frank Capra, and Preston Sturges (in a league of his blissful own) are three of the best-known Studio Era examples. The tradition lived on into the ‘70s, with Robert Altman and Sam Peckinpah.

Nolan/Caine is different from either of those examples. Caine stars in none of Nolan’s films, nor is he just an “I know the face but can’t place the name” presence. His pairing with Nolan is an example of an actor being a frequent, even regular presence in a director’s films. Seeing such a relationship onscreen can be as reassuring for the audience as it is for the filmmaker. Their relationship is like that between old friends: friendship between them that becomes one between us and them, too.

Quentin Tarantino has cast Samuel L. Jackson in six of his movies. Other directors have similar go-to guys. Ben Affleck has directed four movies. Titus Welliver, the star of the Amazon Prime series “Bosch,” has acted in all of them.

John Goodman in "Inside Llewyn Davis." CBS Films 2012 Long Strange Trip LLC

Sometimes the go-to guy isn’t a guy. Frances McDormand has been in eight Coen brothers’ movies. She’s a special case, though. Not only has she starred in a couple of them, she’s married to Joel Coen. Coen runner-ups, with six movies each, are Steve Buscemi and John Goodman.

Paul Thomas Anderson has spoken of “my little rep company,” members of which have included John C. Reilly, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, and, at the head of the list, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman played roles in five of Anderson’s eight feature films.

Philip Seymour Hoffman (foreground, with Joaquin Phoenix) in Paul Thomas Anderson's "The Master." The Weinstein Company via AP

Another Anderson, Wes, has a rep company that’s not so little. Bill Murray has been in nine Anderson films, every one since “Bottle Rocket” and including the forthcoming “The French Dispatch.” Owen Wilson has been in eight, and Jason Schwartzman in seven. Both of them enjoy a status as double collaborators: Each has three writing credits shared with Anderson.

Advertisement

Other regulars include Anjelica Huston (five), Bob Balaban, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Edward Norton (with four each). Speaking of double-collaborator status, McDormand has found the time between Coen productions to act in three Anderson movies. If the brothers and Anderson ever joined forces — “No Country for Whimsical Men”? — they’d have no trouble casting the female lead.

From left, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Wes Anderson, and Edward Norton at the Rome Film Fest in October. Domenico Stinellis/AP/file

In a special category is John Ratzenberger. You may think you know him best as Cliff Clavin, on “Cheers.” But he has an old-friend relationship way beyond a single director. It’s with a whole studio. Ratzenberger’s voice can be heard in every Pixar feature, including the forthcoming “Soul.”

John Ratzenberger has voiced a character in every Pixar feature. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

If Caine ever decides to retire, Nolan might have a back-up ready. Kenneth Branagh made his first Nolan appearance in “Dunkirk.” He’s back in “Tenet” (he’s in the trailer, too). The Dark Knight rises, as we know. Maybe so does a new old friend.

Christopher Nolan directing Kenneth Branagh in "Dunkirk." Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.