What you’re reading now

The coronavirus pandemic has had one silver lining for me. On March 6 I checked out a collection of Kurt Vonnegut’s short stories (of which there are more than 100). I was surprised when the librarian handed me a 912-page tome. I was intimidated. There was little chance that I could read this collection in its entirety within the three-week limit. Then everything shut down, including the libraries. I got an e-mail from the library saying the due date is extended until June 30. I was sorry that the library is closed, but delighted to have extra time to read these amazing stories.
DENNIS NOONAN, Wellesley
My book club just Zoomed a discussion of "A Kiss Before Dying,” Ira Levin’s suspenseful first (and prize-winning!) book. I just finished Isabel Wilkerson’s “The Warmth of Other Suns,” the powerful historical narrative of the migration of Black people out of the Jim Crow South. And now my other book club is sampling Iris Murdoch with her funny and irreverent first book, “The Bell.” (And after noticing a blurb in the Globe, I slipped in "Pale Horse, Pale Rider,” Katherine Anne Porter’s beautiful story of the 1918 pandemic.)
NANCY NITIKMAN, Brookline