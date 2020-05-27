What you’re reading now

The coronavirus pandemic has had one silver lining for me. On March 6 I checked out a collection of Kurt Vonnegut’s short stories (of which there are more than 100). I was surprised when the librarian handed me a 912-page tome. I was intimidated. There was little chance that I could read this collection in its entirety within the three-week limit. Then everything shut down, including the libraries. I got an e-mail from the library saying the due date is extended until June 30. I was sorry that the library is closed, but delighted to have extra time to read these amazing stories.

DENNIS NOONAN, Wellesley