Who will be the next Lisbeth Salander?

Amazon is putting together a series that will revolve around Lisbeth Salander, the character created by Swedish author Stieg Larsson for his Millennium book series. Because no franchise should ever die.
The show, currently being called “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," is not a sequel, or a prequel, or a Nyquil. It drops Salander into today’s world, with a different setting and new characters. The Salander books, which have sold more than 100 million copies around the world, began appearing in 2005, and they have continued long after Larsson’s death as written by a different Swedish author, David Lagercrantz.
Who’ll play the lead? Kristen Stewart? Ellen Page? Tatiana Maslany? Salander has already been portrayed by a number of actresses, Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy.
