Anchor Phil Lipof departs NBC 10 Boston

Lipof announced his departure to colleagues in an e-mail sent Tuesday morning by the station’s news director.

Lipof left Boston’s WCVB-TV in 2016 to become one of the first anchors for NBC 10, which went on the air Jan. 1, 2017. Previously, he spent nearly seven years at WABC-TV in New York.

Phil Lipof, a founding news anchor at NBC 10 Boston, who said he put his “heart and soul” into the job has departed the station after nearly three and a half years, he confirmed Wednesday .

He confirmed his exit from NBC 10 in a statement to the Globe on Wednesday .

Advertisement

“I spent four years working alongside some very talented people, helping to build NBC 10 Boston from the ground up. I put my heart and soul into every minute of it,” Lipof said. “My passion for storytelling was able to thrive. As a station, we won a number of Emmy and Murrow awards. It was exciting and fulfilling. Now, it’s time to move on. For 24 years, I’ve covered major news events all over the country and the world. I look forward to continuing to tell people’s stories, for years to come.”

Lipof, 46, is the father of two teenagers with wife and former WHDH-TV co-anchor Juli Auclair Lipof, who has been public about her struggle with the autoimmune disorder lupus.

Lipof’s departure comes less than two months after Chris Wayland, who previously was general manager at WHDH-TV, took over as president and general manager of NBC 10, Telemundo Boston and NECN.

A spokeswoman for NBC Boston declined to discuss Lipof’s leaving, saying only “We can confirm that Phil Lipof is no longer employed by NBC10 Boston,” she said in an e-mail.

Lipof made his farewells to newsroom colleagues Monday morning in an emotional e-mail.

Advertisement

“Saying goodbye is never easy but during a pandemic, when so many of you are working from home, it is especially difficult,” Lipof wrote. “I hope this email finds you healthy and well. I can say with certainty, I will miss working with you. Comprehensive coverage, great storytelling, hard work and good friendships, that is how I will remember my time here at NBC 10.”

He went on to express gratitude to his coworkers for all their work putting together the daily newscast.

“Thank you for shooting, editing, receiving, writing, producing, directing, assigning, reporting, anchoring, managing, programming, selling, fixing and trouble shooting, every day, for the last four years!” Lipof wrote.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.