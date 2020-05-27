Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A pileated woodpecker was seen in the Provincelands in Provincetown, representing the second sighting in a week of a species almost unheard of on Cape Cod.

The purple gallinule that has been visiting a pond in Yarmouth continued.

Recent sightings (through May 19) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Sandhill cranes were seen wandering neighborhoods in Mashpee and Chatham, and another flew by Provincetown. The Chatham bird is in the care of a wildlife rehabilitator.

An astounding fallout of migrants was tallied in flight near the Provincetown Airport, with 130 species noted. Highlights were too many to list, but included 9 green herons, 210 Eastern kingbirds, 2 clay-colored sparrows, 59 white-crowned sparrows, 66 Lincoln’s sparrows, 250 Savannah sparrows, 420 black-and-white warblers, 181 Cape May warblers, 890 Northern parulas, 114 bay-breasted warblers, and 27 scarlet tanagers.

Advertisement

A king rail continued in North Truro, where another impressive fallout of migrants included 21 species of warbler highlighted by a golden-winged warbler, plus a Caspian tern, 2 Wilson’s snipes, 8 least flycatchers, 31 Eastern kingbirds, a yellow-throated vireo, 5 veeries, 3 Swainson’s thrushes, 2 wood thrushes, 6 Lincoln’s sparrows, 14 white-crowned sparrows, 21 Baltimore orioles, a rusty blackbird, 3 scarlet tanagers, and 17 rose-breasted grosbeaks.

Birds at Race Point included 7 little gulls, 800 Bonaparte’s gulls, an Iceland gull, a glaucous gull, a Caspian tern, and a bald eagle.

Two little blue herons and a tricolored heron were at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich, and other reports around the Cape included the continuing chuck-will’s-widow and blue grosbeak in Falmouth, an amazing 3 hooded warblers and 3 white-eyed vireos in West Barnstable, a prothonotary warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a golden-winged warbler in Wellfleet, and a common nighthawk in Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.