Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through May 19) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
The purple gallinule that has been visiting a pond in Yarmouth continued.
A pileated woodpecker was seen in the Provincelands in Provincetown, representing the second sighting in a week of a species almost unheard of on Cape Cod.
Sandhill cranes were seen wandering neighborhoods in Mashpee and Chatham, and another flew by Provincetown. The Chatham bird is in the care of a wildlife rehabilitator.
An astounding fallout of migrants was tallied in flight near the Provincetown Airport, with 130 species noted. Highlights were too many to list, but included 9 green herons, 210 Eastern kingbirds, 2 clay-colored sparrows, 59 white-crowned sparrows, 66 Lincoln’s sparrows, 250 Savannah sparrows, 420 black-and-white warblers, 181 Cape May warblers, 890 Northern parulas, 114 bay-breasted warblers, and 27 scarlet tanagers.
A king rail continued in North Truro, where another impressive fallout of migrants included 21 species of warbler highlighted by a golden-winged warbler, plus a Caspian tern, 2 Wilson’s snipes, 8 least flycatchers, 31 Eastern kingbirds, a yellow-throated vireo, 5 veeries, 3 Swainson’s thrushes, 2 wood thrushes, 6 Lincoln’s sparrows, 14 white-crowned sparrows, 21 Baltimore orioles, a rusty blackbird, 3 scarlet tanagers, and 17 rose-breasted grosbeaks.
Birds at Race Point included 7 little gulls, 800 Bonaparte’s gulls, an Iceland gull, a glaucous gull, a Caspian tern, and a bald eagle.
Two little blue herons and a tricolored heron were at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich, and other reports around the Cape included the continuing chuck-will’s-widow and blue grosbeak in Falmouth, an amazing 3 hooded warblers and 3 white-eyed vireos in West Barnstable, a prothonotary warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a golden-winged warbler in Wellfleet, and a common nighthawk in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.
