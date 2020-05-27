Hasan Minhaj interviews Boston marijuana dispensary owners on Netflix series ‘Patriot Act’

The episode takes a hard look at the marijuana industry and legalization efforts across the nation, and among those featured are Kevin Hart and Kobie Evans, co-owners of Pure Oasis, Boston’s first recreational marijuana store.

Minhaj begins the episode by detailing disparities in the way that marijuana use has been policed in white communities versus communities of color, pointing out that the arrest rate for cannabis possession among Blacks is four times higher than it is for whites, though consumption rates are similar. After looking at the toll that marijuana criminalization has taken on populations of color, Minhaj examines who has been reaping the economic benefits of pot legalization thus far, finding that 81 percent of all cannabis businesses around the country are owned by white people.

Some states, like Massachusetts, have attempted to remedy the ownership disparity by introducing equity programs that streamline licensing for companies in communities hard hit by the war on drugs. Pure Oasis opened in Dorchester in March and is thought to be the only minority-owned dispensary on the east coast.

“If there was no equity program, Kobie and I may not be sitting before you today,” Evans told Minhaj in an interview prior to social distancing restrictions. He noted, however, that the state’s program needs to offer additional services such as legal education and technological help for those seeking licenses.

Evans and Hart also detail their encounters with investors they say sought a cut of their business. Hart said that when they met with big business executives, he felt they attempted to undercut Pure Oasis instead of working with them. Minhaj explains how investing in small businesses like Pure Oasis can help big marijuana companies indirectly manage more licenses in a given state.

Minhaj followed up with Hart and Evans remotely after COVID-19 precautions went into effect. The owners discussed how they had to shut down their store and lay off staff during the coronavirus outbreak. Because marijuana remains illegal under federal law, cannabis businesses have not been able to apply for federal loan programs to help stay afloat. While Pure Oasis has now reopened for curbside pick-up, Hart and Evans tell Minhaj they fear some small businesses may not survive the closures.