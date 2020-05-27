John Krasinski tells a fellow ‘The Office’ castmate why he sold ‘Some Good News’

“Well it’s funny, it was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all this other stuff,” Krasinski told Wilson. “More than that, it was just something that writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much.

During an appearance on “The Office” costar Rainn Wilson’s Instagram Live series, “Hey There, Human,” Krasinski discussed how much he enjoyed putting a spotlight on positive news during the coronavirus pandemic , and why he had to pass the torch.

John Krasinski’s decision to sell his breakout YouTube hit, “Some Good News,” to CBS/Viacom raised a few eyebrows last week. But the Newton native had a pretty good explanation for his decision.

Krasinski told Wilson that given his upcoming workload, he felt his only two options were to end the show completely or sell it so that it could continue.

“I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever,” he said. “It just wasn’t sustainable.”

Krasinski said he was proud of what the show had accomplished in eight weeks.

“Now we have one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying that they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle, which is insane,” Krasinski said. “In eight weeks, it went from non-existing to now being on one of these huge news networks.”

Krasinski gave a few hints about what to expect from “Some Good News” going forward, saying he planned to host a couple of times and make appearances on the show when he could. He also said that the community the show built during its short run has meant the world to him.

“I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me,” Krasinski told Wilson. “That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”